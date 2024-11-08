Marking 13 years of its legacy, Bade Acche Lagte Hai is all set to return to Sony Entertainment Television. The channel will rerun the episodes of its flagship show starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles from November 11 onwards. This iconic drama, which captivate Indian television audiences with its realistic storytelling and relatable characters, is all set to spread its magic yet again.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: Sony Entertainment marks the return of romantic show; Sakshi Tanwar reacts

First aired in 2011, Bade Acche Lagte Hai took the nation by storm with its nuanced portrayal of love, family, and relationships. The show featured Ram Kapoor as his namesake, a no-nonsense businessman who loves his family but refuses to commit to marriage. Meanwhile, Sakshi Tanwar as Priya Sood is the stark opposite of this wealthy, stubborn businessman – a woman who believes in love and relationships. As fate plays a cruel role in getting them married despite their disdain towards each other, the show’s leads gradually made a rather special place in the hearts of the audiences with a love story that resonated with many.

Speaking about the rerun, Sakshi Tanwar, who essayed the role of Priya, said, “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was a special experience, one that resonates even today and I’m thrilled that new viewers can experience this journey with the rerun of the show. The show’s return to television after 13 years is a testament to its lasting impact and it’s made me rather nostalgic and quite emotional, remembering those days of working so closely with Ekta and Ram. I feel so grateful for every viewer who kept this story alive in their hearts.”

While it became a household name then, its rerun promises to reignite the timeless love of Ram and Priya yet again on the small screen. Starting Monday, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain on Sony Entertainment Television will air every Monday to Friday at 8.30 PM.

