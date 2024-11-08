comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bigg Boss 18: Former Bigg Boss contestants Rajiv Adatia and Devoleena Bhattacharjee take a jibe at Sara Arfeen Khan after the latter reacts violently on the show

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bigg Boss 18: Former Bigg Boss contestants Rajiv Adatia and Devoleena Bhattacharjee take a jibe at Sara Arfeen Khan after the latter reacts violently on the show

Rajiv and Devoleena took to the social media platform to slam the former actress for misbehaving with contestants on the show.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bigg Boss 18 saw a bevy of stars from the television world including Sara Arfeen Khan who has featured in TV shows and films. The former actress is married to life coach Arfeen Khan and both the husband -wife came under the scanner recently due to their behaviour inside the house. Former Bigg Boss contestants Rajiv Adatia and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were quick to come in support of other contestants and took a jibe at Sara’s misbehaviour when she reacted violently to a game.

Bigg Boss 18: Former Bigg Boss contestants Rajiv Adatia and Devoleena Bhattacharjee take a jibe at Sara Arfeen Khan after the latter reacts violently on the show

Rajiv Adatia addressed the way Sara Arfeen Khan ended up pulling actress Eisha Singh’s hair and hurt actor Avinash Mishra with her nails in his recent post. Taking to the social media platform X aka Twitter, Rajiv said, “Sara on a serious note your behaviour was not done! You maybe frustrated upset whatever the case but throwing things physically attacking people! Not done!! I’m being very serious when I say this you looked possessed and it didn’t look right! Was uneasy to watch! #bb18”.


While Devoleena did not pen a note, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress took a clever jibe at the Khans’ profession of life coaches and added, “Its evident husband & wife both needs a coach. ?? #BB18 @BiggBoss”.


For the unversed, talking about the incident, Sara Arfeen Khan, who was upset with her game as she felt Vivian DSena was unjust, reacted violently after losing the same. She even went on to physically attack actress Eisha Singh and actor Avinash Mishra over their alleged friendship. The incident left many inmates shocked as they continued to take control of the situation. However, her violent behaviour has sparked a major debate among Bigg Boss viewers and fans since the show refrains from physical violence.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Muskan Bamne opens up on Bigg Boss eviction; says, “I was evicted quickly from Bigg Boss because….”

