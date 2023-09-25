The teaser for Animal is eagerly awaited by the fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Vanga's previous film, Arjun Reddy, was a critical and commercial success, and fans are hoping that Animal will be even better.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal teaser to be 2 minutes 29 seconds long

Readers may recall that the makers of Animal recently announced that the teaser will be released on Thursday, that is September 28. As per the latest development, the teaser will be 2 minutes and 29 seconds long and is expected to explode the internet.

For the unversed, Animal is a classic saga that brings together two giants of the Indian film industry: the versatile actor Ranbir Kapoor and the visionary writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Behind this grand venture is the prolific producer Bhushan Kumar, a name synonymous with cinema today. This film boasts talents including Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, ensuring a visual and emotional treat for all movie enthusiasts.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. The film will be released worldwide on December 1, 2023 in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

