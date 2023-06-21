Sharing the news of the arrival of their first child, Shoaib Ibrahim assured fans that despite being a premature baby, there is nothing to worry about.

Popular TV actress Dipika Kakar, who rose to fame with Sasural Simar Ka, has finally embraced motherhood. On June 21, Dipika and her actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed a baby boy. Shoaib himself shared the good news on his verified social media handle.

On Wednesday morning, Shoaib took to the story section of his Instagram and shared a note. It read, “Alhamdulilla today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers.” For the unversed, Dipika was in her third trimester and was due in July.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that a day before the arrival of their first child, the couple celebrated Shoaib’s 36th birthday. In fact, the latest post on Dipika’s IG handle is a post dedicated to Shoaib along with a heartfelt note.

In the photo, Dipika and Shoaib can be seen striking a romantic pose while holding a cake. Meanwhile, Dipika’s baby bump is also evident in the photo. An excerpt of her caption read, “cant wait to see u as a father… u have been the best son.. the best brother, the best husband & now Inshallah u will be the best Father.”

The couple, who met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love, had announced their pregnancy earlier this year. In the announcement post, the couple had written, “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness / Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon.”

Speaking of the professional front, the duo was last seen together in a music video. Besides their individual projects, they also regularly share videos on YouTube.

