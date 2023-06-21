comscore
Dhanush to star in intense story Tere Ishk Mein helmed by Aanand L Rai, announcement made on 10th anniversary of Raanjhanaa

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Dhanush to star in intense story Tere Ishk Mein helmed by Aanand L Rai, announcement made on 10th anniversary of Raanjhanaa

As fans joyously commemorate this milestone, their excitement reaches new heights with the announcement of Rai's next project, Tere Ishk Mein, featuring the Dhanush. 

Bollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his movie Raanjhanaa. As fans joyously commemorate this milestone, their excitement reaches new heights with the announcement of Rai's next project, Tere Ishk Mein, featuring the Dhanush.

Reflecting on this grand announcement, Aanand L Rai shares, "There couldn't be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, Tere Ishk Mein, with Dhanush. Raanjhanaa holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming."

 

A post shared by Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai)

For those unversed, Dhanush made his entry into Bollywood with Raanjhanaa and today, he stands tall as one of the biggest stars of our time. His immense talent has garnered him a massive fanbase, both in the South Indian and Hindi film industries.

The dynamic duo of Dhanush and Aanand L Rai, along with writer Himanshu Sharma, lyricist Irshad Kamil and music maestro AR Rahman, created magic on the silver screen in 2013 with Raanjhanaa.  Now, after a decade, the quintet is all set to recreate that spellbinding experience with Tere Ishk Mein.

