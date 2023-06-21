CBI has asserted that the statements of the Khan family is pivotal in getting to the bottom of the conspiracy.

The shocking news of Aryan Khan being arrested in a drug extortion case had led to a major uproar in the Indian media, followed by a massive backlash. While Aryan Khan received clean chit in the case, in May this year, however, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a FIR against Sameer Wankhede, the officer in charge at Narcotics Control Bureau along with a few officials of the NCB who have been accused of bribery and extortion against Khan family. Latest reports suggest that the CBI will be summoning Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan to record their statements pertaining to the extortion case.

In May this year, the CBI alleged that evidence was found against NCB officials, and has also confirmed about summoning the superstar and his son pertaining to the case saying, “We will soon record the statements of Aryan Khan, who was arrested by NCB, and Shah Rukh Khan, from whom Rs. 25 crore was demanded, by the accused Kiran Gosavi and Sanville D’Souza at the behest of Wankhede. Recording their statements is necessary to get to the bottom of the conspiracy,” one of the officials told Hindustan Times.

For the unversed, the son of one of India’s biggest superstars, Shah Rukh Khan was allegedly arrested for possession of drugs, further kept in custody where he was accused of being a dealer with international connections. While Jr. Khan received bail in the case, followed by a clean chit clearing his name of all charges, the officer in charge Wankhede is now facing allegations of extortion against Khan family as well as bribery charges, leading to an enquiry against him.

As per reports, CBI has also filed an FIR against former superintendent of police of NCB Vishwa Vijay Singh, intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan, and Gosavi and D’Souza in the extortion case. According to these reports, while the CBI has already kick started their investigation against these officers with an enquire report in order, they are currently awaiting the court order to conduct a more extensive and thorough investigation.

