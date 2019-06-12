Bollywood Hungama
Baaghi 3: Riteish Deshmukh roped in to play an IMPORTANT role in the Tiger Shroff starrer (details revealed)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has roped in Riteish Deshmukh to play a very important role in Baaghi 3 and we are totally excited for the same. According to the sources, he will play Tiger Shroff’s brother in the movie and we will get to see a lot of bromance between the two male leads.

Riteish and Sajid’s association is old. They have worked together in Housefull series, Marathi film Lai Bhaari and Heyy Baby. So, it was just like two old friends getting together. The Ahmed Khan directorial is currently in its pre production stage and recce is underway in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Sajid Nadiadwala confirms, “Riteish has always been a part of my Housefull franchise and now joins the Baaghi clan as well. Baaghi 3 will be my sixth film with him after Heyy Babyy and four instalments of Housefull. We share a great relationship and it was a pleasure writing Lai Bhaari (Riteish’s 2014 Marathi action-drama) for him.”

Baaghi 3 will go on the floors in August and is expected to break box office records, a precedent set by its prequels. Riteish has currently wrapped up Marjavaan with Sidharth Malhotra. He will also be seen in Housefull 4 in a cameo role.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 to release on March 6, 2020

More Pages: Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection

