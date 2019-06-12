Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 12.06.2019 | 1:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

COOLIE NO 1: Varun Dhawan LAUGHS OFF the rumours of CST station to be created in London

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan is busy jet setting as he is shooting for Remo D’souza’s Street Dancer 3D with his ABCD 2 co star Shraddha Kapoor. After he finishes this film, he will jump straight to David Dhawan’s directorial Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan.

This is an adaptation of Dhawan’s 90s classic and we will see Varun and Sara’s fresh pairing for the first time. There is still no concrete news about where the movie will be set: Dubai or London but there were rumours that since Varun is playing a Coolie, a replica of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus will be erected in London but this is said to be untrue.

Varun took to Twitter to clarify this and claimed that no such thing is happening. He wrote, “Not true. But this actually made me laugh. Thank you for the humour.”

While sources claim that the movie could be shot in London or Thailand, there are also reports stating that the adaptation will be filmed in Mumbai itself. Currently, Varun has Street Dancer 3D, Coolie No 1 in his kitty. His last release was Kalank which tanked at the box office.

Also Read: Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan tries to forcefully feed Shraddha Kapoor to make her cheat on her diet

More Pages: Coolie No. 1 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Randeep Hooda borrows Amitabh Bachchan’s…

Jacqueline Fernandez to play the role of…

Tadka doesn’t find any takers; makers may…

Woah! Auto enthusiast Thala Ajith to play…

Has Vicky Kaushal replaced Akshay Kumar in…

Priyanka Chopra loses Sanjay Leela Bhansali…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification