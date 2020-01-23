Bollywood Hungama

Baaghi 3 to mark father Jackie Shroff and son Tiger Shroff’s FIRST on-screen collab!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ever since Tiger Shroff’s debut in Heropanti, everyone has been awaiting him to do a film with his father, Jackie Shroff. The legendary actor has given us some iconic roles and now is all set to star in Baaghi 3 with his son as the protagonist. It was the producer Sajid Nadiadwala who pitched the role to Jackie Shroff and the Ram Lakhan actor gave his nod to the role almost immediately.

Jackie Shroff will be playing the role of Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh’s father in the film and has already started shooting for the role on Monday. Jackie is going to finish his shoot on Friday as the team is shooting in the suburbs of Mumbai. Soon after War’s release, Tiger Shroff started shooting for Baaghi 3 and the team has returned from a 40-days long schedule in Serbia.

The Ahmed Khan directorial is sure to deliver some high-octane action scenes shot under extreme weather conditions. Reuniting the original Baaghi 3 pair, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to mesmerize their fans with their chemistry yet again.

Also Read: Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to pack punches on not one but three villains

More Pages: Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection

