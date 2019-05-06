Taapsee Pannu is upset with Air India, SPEAKS UP about it on Twitter!

On more than one occasion, we have seen Taapsee Pannu speak about matters and express her opinions on many important topics and debates. Known for her straight forward nature, the actress has time and again spoken up against many issues including gender discrimination and cybercrime. And this time around, the actress, who recently wrapped up Saand Ki Aankh, has uninhibitedly expressed her displeasure on social media regarding a bad experience she had with Air India.

Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Badla, was apparently travelling by Air India but was left disappointed with their service. She said, “When @airindiain makes sure your holiday starts with a mess but guess what, the destination is more awaited than this sad travel experience.”

When @airindiain makes sure your holiday starts with a mess but guess what, the destination is more awaited than this sad travel experience ????????‍♀ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 5, 2019



This is not the first time where actors have faced a bad experience with air travel. Many actors in the past have expressed their displeasure during their respective travels with this airline as well as others.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will next be seen as an octogenarian shooter in Saand Ki Aankh along with Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap, the film is based on the life of Tomar sisters, Prakashi and Chandro Tomar. It is slated to release during Diwali this year. Besides that, the actor will also be seen in Mission Mangal, Anubhav Sinha‘s Thappad and the South film Game Over.