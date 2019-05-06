Saif Ali Khan’s film, previously titled Hunter, to release in September

Saif Ali Khan is back in news, thanks to Sacred Games 2 but here’s an update about his next release too. Saif is all set and raring to go to stun us with his performance as a Naga Sadhu in Aanand L Rai’s production which was previously titled Hunter.

Latest news is that the makers are ready to release the movie in September and they will soon announce a new title for the film. The movie was previously titled as Hunter. They are ready to release the film in September and it will showcase Saif as a failed sadhu.

Saif’s role in the movie is dark and involves a lot of fighting scenes. He has revealed before that his character is that of a fighter who is almost animalistic in nature. He has learnt a lot of mixed martial arts and science of weaponry for his role.

Saif is also working on Jawaani Deewani which is a slice of life movie. Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F will play his daughter in the movie.

Aanand L Rai’s movie starring Saif is directed by Navdeep Singh and has Manav Vij and Zoya Hussain in important roles.

