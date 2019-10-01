The modern-day hero Ayushmann Khurrana continues to win the hearts of the audience with his performances. This year itself, he has had two releases – Article 15 & Dream Girl – both of which were highly appreciated by the audience. With that being said, he is looking forward to yet another interesting role as a balding man in Bala. Three releases in one year, the actor says 2020 will be even more exciting.

“It’s looking like a hectic but good 2020. I will have at least 3 films releasing again and I can’t wait to show audiences the diverseness of these projects. Each one of these three films have a strong script and the stories are remarkable different,” he reveals.

Ayushmann’s 2020 will see him again handpick the best content and present real people as the heroes of his projects. He will celebrate the real people through his work because it is their lives that inspire him the most creatively.

“I have always considered real people as the heroes of my films and their lives, circumstances have inspired me to tell their stories on screen. Next year will be no different. Along with these releases, I will have several new exciting announcements to share and I will start filming them too. So, I can’t wait for 2020 – it will be my busiest year in cinema,” says the actor, who is constantly on the hunt for great cinema.

On the work front, Bala will release in November this year.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana to do intimate gay scenes in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan