Ever Since Shah Rukh Khan decided to take a sabbatical– that’s what all smart professionals do when they hit level Zero — there have been rumours of the King Khan being in this or the other project. The last project one heard Shah Rukh being reportedly associated with was Ali Abbas Zafar‘s next. Though the actor denied the reports the fact is Shah Rukh and Ali Abbas are really looking at coming together for a project, though nothing has been finalized yet.

The latest reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan is doing Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill where, the reports go on to suggest, Shah Rukh will play the villain Bill. However sources close to the Khan seem highly amused by the rumours. Says a source, “Kill Bill? Really?! First of all that is completely the female hero’s film. So unless the makers plan to turn Uma Thurman’s character into a male, there is no way Shah Rukh will touch this film even with a bargepole. He is certainly not playing the villain in any film at the moment. Shah Rukh was done with villainy at the outset of his career with his villainous trilogy in Darr, Baazigar and Anjaam“.

Most Bollywood superstars are now saying no to negative roles for the sake of political correctness. Incidentally Anurag Kashyap also wanted to do Kill Bill with Radhika Apte playing Uma Thurman’s role.