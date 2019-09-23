Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.09.2019 | 10:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Prassthanam War Dream Girl Chhichhore The Sky Is Pink Housefull 4
follow us on

Ayushmann Khurrana to do intimate gay scenes in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

BySubhash K. Jha

After a vocal trans-gender avatar in Dream Girl, it is time for Ayushmann Khurrana to push the envelope even further with his next project Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan where he plays a gay character who not only comes out of the closet but also wants to marry his partner.

Ayushmann Khurrana to do intimate gay scenes in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

The partner in this unabashed gay comedy will be played by internet sensation Jitendra Kumar whose skits on The Viral Fever have the nation in their grip. Sources say the gay angle would not be dealt with in any apologetic or hesitant manner. “Unlike Onir’s brave My Brother Nikhil where no intimacy was shown between the gay partner Sanjay Suri and Purab Kohli, in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan there will be many intimate moments between Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. This would be the first gay love story of Indian cinema where the central relationship would not accentuate the gender of the lovers,” says a source close to the project.

Ayushmann is no stranger to unconventional roles and films, especially those that address sexual taboos. In his debut film Vicky Donor he played a sperm donor. In Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Ayushmann’s character suffered from erectile disorder. In Badhaai Ho, he dealt with his mother’s pregnancy and in Dream Girl he was a cross-dressing actor impersonating a woman phone-sex worker.

When asked what it would be like doing a kissing scene with his male co-star in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann had opined it would be no different to kissing a female co-star.

Also Read: Nushrat Bharucha opens up about Dream Girl’s success and having a friend in Ayushmann Khurrana

More Pages: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream…

Dream Girl Box Office Collections: The…

Box Office: Dream Girl Day 11 in overseas

Dream Girl collects 3.21 mil. USD [Rs. 22.76…

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl song…

Dream Girl Box Office Collections: The…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification