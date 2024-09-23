Apart from acting in the song, Ayushmann Khurrana has also given the vocals.

Experience the vibrant spirit of Navratri with Ayushmann Khurrana and Pashmina Roshan as they unveil the vibrant poster for their upcoming song, ‘Jachdi’. This electrifying garba track is set to be the perfect anthem for the upcoming Navratri festivities.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Pashmina Roshan unveil the poster for their new Garba song ‘Jachdi’

The song, sung by the versatile Ayushmann Khurrana, also features the talented actress Pashmina Roshan who made her debut this year in Nipun Dharmadhikari's film Ishq Vishk Rebound earlier this year. The song promises to be a foot-tapping number that will leave listeners wanting more.

The poster for ‘Jachdi’ beautifully captures the essence of the song, featuring vibrant colors and festive elements that perfectly reflect the spirit of garba. Ayushmann and Pashmina’s chemistry shines through in the poster, adding to the anticipation. This song is expected to not only dominate the dance floors but also become a staple in Navratri playlists. As the poster is released today, fans can eagerly await the song’s official launch soon.

As far as films are concerned, Ayushmann was last seen last year in Dream Girl 2, which was the sequel of his successful comedy Dream Girl (2019). He is now all set to enter Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe with a film on vampire. The movie will join other films from the universe – Stree, Bhediya and Munjya.

