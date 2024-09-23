The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 9, 2025. A total of five films will be shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film award.

Kiran Rao's latest film, Laapataa Ladies, has been chosen to represent India at the 97th Academy Awards. The announcement was made by the Film Federation of India (FFI), which is the governing body for Indian cinema.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, tells the story of two women who embark on a journey to find their missing husbands. The film's selection as India's official entry for the Oscars is a significant achievement for Rao and the Indian film industry.

Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. "My dream would be fulfilled if it was chosen to go to the Oscars," Rao told PTI last week. "But it's a process, and I'm hoping Laapataa Ladies will be considered. I'm sure the best film will be selected, whoever they choose in the scheme of things," the director said.

The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 9, 2025. A total of five films will be shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film award. The winner will be announced at the Oscars ceremony.

The announcement was made at an event in Chennai, where Ravi Kottarakara, President of the Film Federation of India, introduced the jury members to the media.

Sharing her excitement Jyoti Deshpande, President Media and Content business RIL shares “Laapataa Ladies being selected as India's entry for Oscar is a true testimony of our vision and commitment to Make in India and Show the world...this film has got unlimited love from audiences all over the world already and is one of the most watched films globally on OTT after its unusually long and resilient theatrical run...Jio Studios will do everything in our power to make India proud on a global stage and I thank the Film Federation of India for this honor and privilege.”

The film, a delightful comedy about the misadventures of two young brides who become separated on the same train, is a blend of mistaken identities and laugh-out-loud escapades. Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogues are written by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues penned by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Last year, India's 2018 fell short of making the shortlist, but the country's cinematic achievements were celebrated with the wins of 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR for Best Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary (Short).

