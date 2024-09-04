Fresh off the box office success of Stree 2, director Amar Kaushik is diving headfirst back into the world of supernatural creatures and comedic chills. In a recent interview, Kaushik offered a glimpse into his upcoming projects, revealing the title and production timeline for his next film while providing an update on the highly anticipated sequel to Bhediya.

Amar Kaushik reveals Ayushmann Khurrana starrer vampire film is titled Thamba: “We’ll be starting production within the next two months”

Stree 2, a follow-up to the 2018 horror-comedy hit, smashed box office records, crossing the coveted Rs. 500 crores mark globally. The film reunited the original cast, including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, who faced a new threat plaguing the town of Chanderi.

With Stree 2 firmly behind him, Kaushik is now setting his sights on expanding his genre-bending universe. While fans eagerly await news of a potential Stree 3, Kaushik is prioritizing two other projects – a sequel to the werewolf film Bhediya and a brand-new vampire movie.

For Bhediya 2, the story seems to be taking shape, though the director isn't quite ready to call it a done deal. “The script isn't locked yet,” Kaushik shared with India Today, "but we've hammered out the story. Now we need to flesh out the screenplay. There are a few sections of the narrative that I'm not entirely happy with, so we're going back to the drawing board to refine those parts.”

Bhediya, released in 2022, starred Varun Dhawan as a man grappling with a unique werewolf curse. While the script for Bhediya 2 continues to be developed, Kaushik is wasting no time in moving forward with his other project – a vampire film titled Thamba. “We'll be starting production on Thamba within the next two months,” Kaushik revealed. While specific details about the plot and cast remain under wraps, the director's comments suggest that filming is set to begin in the near future.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.