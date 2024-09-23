The tour will conclude with performances in Jaipur on December 29 and Ahmedabad on December 31, wrapping up with a final show in Hyderabad on January 5, 2025.

Pop sensation Karan Aujla's highly anticipated India tour, presented and produced by Team Innovation, has become a cultural phenomenon. The tour, which initially sold out two lac tickets and three arenas in record time and raked in over Rs. 75 crores in collections, has now been expanded to include eleven shows across eight cities. In response to unprecedented public demand, Aujla will be performing in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Kolkata in addition to his previously announced shows in Chandigarh, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Mumbai.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Tauba Tauba’ singer Karan Aujla announces three new dates for his India tour; over Rs. 75 crores earned amidst overwhelming demand

Speaking about the tour expansion, Karan Aujla said, "The love and support I've received from my Indian fans has been overwhelming. This tour is a dream come true, and I'm honored and grateful. I’m looking forward to seeing you all soon!”

Elaborating further Siddhesh Kudtarkar, Co-Founder, Team Innovation adds on, "Karan Aujla's India tour has been nothing short of a phenomenon. It's a testament to his incredible talent and the growing global appeal of Punjabi music. What started off as a four show-three city trek has turned out to be the most monumental event of the year. We're excited to expand the tour and bring this incredible experience to even more fans and non-Punjabi markets across the country.”

The It Was All A Dream World Tour will showcase Aujla's unique blend of Punjabi folk and contemporary sounds. With his chart-topping hits and captivating performances, the tour is expected to be a highlight of the Indian music scene. The India leg of the world tour will mark Aujla's maiden arena tour in the country. Billed as a culture-shifting mission to take modern Punjabi sound forward and make it a part of global music conversations, the tour is already selling out record-breaking tickets across territories such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand.

Presented and produced by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, Aujla will be joined by long-time collaborator and Toronto-based producer Ikky in all cities. The tour follows the release of his billboard-charting records 'Making Memories' and 'Street Dreams'.

Indian fans can expect a dynamic and electrifying performance filled with crowd pleasers such as 'Admiring You,' 'Tauba Tauba,' and 'Softly.' A few weeks ago, Bollywood Hungama also reported that Vicky Kaushal is expected to be guest during Mumbai show along with an international artist.

The It Was All A Dream India Tour 2024 is set to kick off on December 7 in Chandigarh and will span several cities across the country. Following the Chandigarh show, the tour will move to Bengaluru on December 13, and then New Delhi for a series of performances on December 15, 18, and 19. Mumbai will host two shows on December 21 and 22, followed by Kolkata on December 24. The tour will conclude with performances in Jaipur on December 29 and Ahmedabad on December 31, wrapping up with a final show in Hyderabad on January 5, 2025.

