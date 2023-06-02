Ayushmann Khurrana on being appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for Special Olympics Bharat; says, “The first step towards nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society”

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is considered not only a talented artist but also a thought leader and a youth icon in India. Ayushmann has made a significant impact on the entertainment industry. His thought-provoking films, which prioritize inclusivity and contribute to nation-building, have earned him recognition on a global scale. TIME Magazine acknowledged Ayushmann's immense influence by naming him as one of the Most Influential People in the World. This prestigious accolade speaks to his ability to break through the clutter of conventional cinema and offer fresh, ground-breaking narratives that resonate with audiences. The actor has been no w appointed as Goodwill Ambassador for Special Olympics Bharat

Ayushmann Khurrana on being appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for Special Olympics Bharat; says, “The first step towards nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society”

Ayushmann, who holds the esteemed position of being the National Ambassador of UNICEF, has been bestowed with a new title as the Goodwill Ambassador for Special Olympics Bharat. This appointment is seen as a significant move by the organization, as they believe Ayushmann's involvement will inspire and mobilize the Indian population to rally behind the team, who are striving to achieve greatness for our nation on an international platform.

Ayushmann said, “It has been a matter of personal responsibility for me as an artiste to create and foster a spirit of inclusivity in my country. I have tried to do that through my films & my work off camera because I feel the first step towards nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society.”

He further added, “I’m proud to be appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for Special Olympics Bharat and urge my fellow countrymen to participate in cheering our talented team that is headed to the World Summer Games in Berlin this year.”

The Special Olympics Bharat have scaled up the preparation of the athletes ahead of the Special Olympics World Summer Games which are set to take place in Berlin, Germany between June 17– 25.

India will be sending a 280 – strong contingent comprising of 198 athletes and partners along with 57 coaches who will be competing across 16 sports disciplines at the prestigious event.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana in talks to essay Sourav Ganguly in Luv Films’ biographical drama; Aishwarya Rajinikanth eyed as director: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.