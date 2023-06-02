ZEE5 recently released Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai starring the National Award recipient Manoj Bajpayee. Ever since the premiere of the film on the platform, it has received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. With its compelling narrative, intense performance, and gripping legal battle, the film has captivated audiences and left an indelible mark on the genre. Owing to rave reviews, the makers of the film have released the movie at select theatres on June 2, 2023.

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai gets theatrical release in India following critical acclaim on ZEE5

Following the critical acclaim, the movie has opened in 20 locations in the 4 circuits in India including 6 places in Mumbai, 9 in Delhi and UP, 1 cinema in Rajasthan and 4 cinemas in Bihar. However, the national chains are reportedly not screening the movie. The film has received a U/A certificate from CBFC with a runtime of 2 hours, 12 minutes and 50 seconds.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is inspired by true events. It is a courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki which stars Manoj Bajpayee in and as lawyer P.C Solanki. It is the story of an ordinary man - a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case against the country’s biggest godman and successfully ended up prosecuting him for the rape of a minor under the POCSO act. The power-packed courtroom drama, touted to be one of the biggest legal courtroom dramas, is now streaming exclusively on ZEE5.

