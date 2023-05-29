In an exciting development, versatile Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is likely to step into the shoes of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly in an upcoming biographical drama by Luv Films, as per a report by PeepingMoon. The production house is reportedly in talks with Khurrana, known for his remarkable performances in socially relevant films, to play the iconic cricketer on the silver screen.

Ayushmann Khurrana in talks to essay Sourav Ganguly in Luv Films’ biographical drama; Aishwarya Rajinikanth eyed as director: Report

The yet-to-be-titled film aims to chronicle the remarkable journey of Sourav Ganguly, popularly known as Dada, who made significant contributions to Indian cricket both as a player and as a captain. Known for his aggressive style of play and remarkable leadership skills, Ganguly played a pivotal role in shaping the Indian cricket team during his tenure as captain from 2000 to 2005.

A source told PeepingMoon, “The makers have been discussing this film with Ayushmann for several months. The talks have now reached an advanced stage, and it’s only a matter of some formalities before he is officially signed on. They are confident that Ayushmann, who is also a left-handed batsman, is an ideal choice for Ganguly’s role. Dada, as he is fondly called, has also approved Ayushmann’s casting and will soon meet him personally. Ayushmann will undergo months of extensive cricket training before starting the shoot.”

Adding to the excitement, the report also suggested that Aishwarya Rajinikanth, daughter of legendary actor Rajinikanth, is in talks to direct the much-anticipated biographical drama. While the official announcements are yet to be made, the possibility of Ayushmann Khurrana essaying the role of Sourav Ganguly has generated considerable buzz among fans and the film fraternity.