Bollywood Hungama's OTT India Fest 2023 concluded with a star-studded awards ceremony, honoring the best and brightest in the OTT entertainment industry. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video emerged as the big winners, bagging several awards across various categories at the Bollywood Hungama India Entertainment Awards.

In the Original Films section, Netflix's Darlings took home the award for Best Feature Film, while Jasmeet K Reen was named Best Director for the same film. Manoj Bajpayee won Best Actor Male for his performances in Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai (Zee5) and Gulmohar (Disney+ Hotstar), while Sanya Malhotra won Best Actor Female for Kathal (Netflix). Take a look at the list of winners as BH OTT India Fest 2023.

Original Films Section

Best Feature Film (OTT Originals) - Darlings (Netflix)

Best Director - Jasmeet K Reen (For Darlings, Netflix)

Best Actor Male - Manoj Bajpayee (For Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai and Gulmohar, Zee5 and Disney+ Hotstar respectively)

Best Actor Male (Popular) - Varun Dhawan (For Bawaal, Amazon Prime Video)

Best Actor Female - Sanya Malhotra (For Kathal, Netflix)

Best Actor Female (Popular) - Janhvi Kapoor (For Bawaal, Amazon Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actor - Sikander Kher (For Monica O My Darling, Netflix)

Original Series Section

Best Series - Jubilee

Best Director - Raj and DK (For Farzi / Guns & Gulaabs Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, respectively)

Best Actor Male - Pankaj Tripathi (For Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, Disney+ Hotstar)

Best Actor Male (Popular) - Rajkummar Rao (For Guns and Gulaabs, Netflix)

Best actor Female - Sushmita Sen (For Taali, Jio Cinema)

Best Actor Female (Popular) - Sonakshi Sinha (For Dahaad, Amazon Prime Video)

Best Breakthrough Performer (Series) - Radhika Madan (For Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, Disney+ Hotstar)

Best Non-Fiction Series (Originals) - Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2, Netflix

People’s Choice Section

Best Actor of The Year Male (Series) - Anil Kapoor (For The Night Manager, Disney+ Hotstar)

Best Actor of The Year Female (Series) - Tamannah Bhatia (For Jee Karda and Aakhri Sach, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, respectively)

Best Director of The Year (Series) - Hansal Mehta (For Scoop, Netflix)

Best Original Film of The Year - Bawaal, Amazon Prime Video

Best Original Series of The Year - Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and Kohrra, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix respectively)

Additional

Mould-Breaking Actor Of The Year - Tilottama Shome and Amruta Subhash (For The Mirror in Lust Stories 2, Netflix)

Charismatic Performer Of The Year - Triptii Dimri (For Qala, Netflix)

Game Changing Actor Of The Year - Shobhita Dhulipala (For Made in Heaven S2 / The Night Manager S1 & S2 Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar)

The grand awards ceremony that happened on 19th October 2023 was attended by the biggies of the entertainment world. Organized by one of India's most trusted entertainment portals Bollywood Hungama, curated / directed by Cinema Waale Film and TV Productions and produced by Across Media Solutions, the two day extravaganza aims to honour and acknowledge the excellence that has emerged from the realm of online streaming platforms.

