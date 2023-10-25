Technological advancements have made everything possible in the film world today. Over the last 2 weeks, Ayan Mukerji has been shooting for one of the biggest chase sequences for a feature film of Indian cinema in Spain featuring his two leads, Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. However, there's a twist in the tale. The two leads were busy shooting for their next release - Fighter and Devara - in Mumbai and Hyderabad, while Ayan canned the biggest chase sequence in Spain with their stunt double.

Ayan Mukerji wraps up the first schedule of War 2 in Spain with Hrithik & NTR Jr’s stunt double

"It's a new technique of shooting for feature films. The action blocks of a lot of films in today's time are shot without the involvement of lead actors. Soon after, the faces of the body double are replaced using the body swap technology. The same was used for Pathaan as well for the action blocks shot in Dubai and Russia. Hrithik and NTR Jr. will start shooting for War only in December," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The Spain schedule lasted for around 12 days, and Ayan was strict to get a perfect stunt double on board the film. "He auditioned over 50 talents each for both Hrithik and NTR Jr. before getting an ideal body type on board. The stunt double had multiple test shoots with Hrithik and NTR Jr. in Mumbai and Hyderabad before flying off to Spain," the source told us further.

Right after the Spain schedule, Ayan will be shooting for another action block before he moves to the conversational and dramatic sequences with Hrithik, NTR Jr., and Kiara. War 2 is expected to be released in cinema halls during the Republic Day 2025 weekend.

