Prime Video today unveiled the premiere date with a fun-filled teaser to the Indian reboot Takeshi’s Castle. Retaining the fun-filled eccentricities of the original version, the popular 80s Japanese game show reboots thirty four years later with commentary by actor and content creator, Bhuvan Bam who revives the BB Ki Vines’ popular character ‘Titu Mama’. The eight-episode series will stream exclusively for viewers on Prime Video in India from November 2. Takeshi’s Castle is the latest addition to the Prime membership.

The video begins with Titu Mama going about his daily job of being a shoe salesman, which he hilariously dubs as being a 'shoe-stopper' when the Yakuza enter the store and abduct him unceremoniously. It is later revealed that Titu Mama owes the Yazuka, and the only way to repay the debt, is by voicing the Hindi reboot of the iconic Japanese game show - Takeshi’s Castle.

As is apparent in the video, the reboot retains the essence of the original show, where over 100 contestants rush through one crazy challenge to another, in the hopes of winning the lucrative prize money of one million yen. With actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam, albeit at the Yakuza’s gun-point, sharing his unique Indian perspective to the show, the upcoming series promises bucket-loads of entertainment for the viewers.

Takeshi’s Castle is a part of Prime Video’s festive line-up for the Great Indian Festival 2023. The line-up also includes several other original series and blockbuster movies across multiple languages, special discounts every day for the first 1000 customers renting titles on the Prime Video store and 'Diwali Special Offers' for customers with up to 50% discounts across several Prime Video channels.

