All it took was a few seconds of 'Kesariya' to take social media by storm, and with the teaser audio from the track already ruling the reels, the song from Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmāstra launched on Sunday. The song has launched today in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. But, not only the Hindi version was loved, it also was much talked about amongst listeners for its lyrics. Unlike the popular opinion that the lyric felt like tasting elaichi in a biryani, Ayan said it was more like tasting salt amid sweetness.

Ayan Mukerji defends ‘love storiyaan’ lyric in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra song ‘Kesariya’: ‘We did not find it like elaichi’

A video of Ayan Mukerji talking about the issue has been shared on Reddit. Ayan said, "We put it with a lot of love, we found it very interesting. We did not find it like elaichi, we thought it was a twist like bahut shakkar me thoda namak jab aata hai, uska ek maza, ek swaad hai (its not like a cardamon in biryani, its like salt amid too much sugar, it has its own taste). Because the film is a modern film and the lyrics of the song are so traditional and simple, and this would have been a fun twist. I still feel that in some time, people will actually start enjoying it even more."

Earlier, Ayan Mukerji said, “Working with Pritam Da, Arijit, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the entire team on Kesariya has been a momentous experience. Pritam Da always manages to save the best for me since YehJawaani Hai Deewani. I am personally very excited about all the versions – Arijit Singh, Sid Sriram, SanjithHegde and Hesham Abdul Wahab have rendered it so beautifully and soulfully which shows across all versions,”

Ayan further added, “We all love the sizzling chemistry of Ranbir and Alia in the song, which hints at the strong bond they share. Fans all around the world have celebrated Ranbir-Alia’s love through the teaser, and I am very sure, the full track will surpass everyone’s expectations.”

Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, 'Kesariya' has been sung by Arijit Singh and composed Pritam. Shot in the ghats of Varanasi, the track was one of the most-awaited songs of the year. The film releases on September 9, 2022.

