Bollywood actor Salman Khan and legendary actor Kamal Haasan are reportedly set to collaborate for filmmaker Atlee's next big project. According to a recent report by PinkVilla, the shooting for this highly-anticipated film will kick off in January 2025. The untitled action film is already generating excitement among fans and industry insiders due to its star-studded cast and the reputation of the director.

Pre-Production and Final Preparations

The film’s pre-production phase is scheduled to begin in October 2024. The report suggests that the final paperwork will be completed once Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan hear the full narration later this month. Atlee, known for his commercial successes, is enthusiastic about bringing his dream cast together and is optimistic about finalising the details within the next month.

While further specifics about the plot and additional cast members remain under wraps, the combination of Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan in a single project has already piqued curiosity. This collaboration is expected to be one of the most talked-about films in recent years, promising to deliver a cinematic spectacle.

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan's Current Projects

Salman Khan is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner, is slated for an Eid 2025 release. Veteran actor Sathyaraj is set to play the primary antagonist in the film.

