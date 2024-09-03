comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 03.09.2024 | 9:18 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree 2 Khel Khel Mein Vedaa Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Salman Khan begins shoot at SRPF Ground and Marol hospital in Mumbai for intense action sequences despite rib injury: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan begins shoot at SRPF Ground and Marol hospital in Mumbai for intense action sequences despite rib injury: Report

en Bollywood News Salman Khan begins shoot at SRPF Ground and Marol hospital in Mumbai for intense action sequences despite rib injury: Report

Sikandar is scheduled for Eid 2025 release.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The eagerly anticipated action film Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, has begun production in Mumbai. With director AR Murugadoss at the helm, the film is set to be a visually stunning and high-octane cinematic experience. The production team has meticulously crafted a massive set replicating the bustling Dharavi slum in Goregaon, Mumbai.

Salman Khan begins shoot at SRPF Ground and Marol hospital in Mumbai for intense action sequences despite rib injury Report

Salman Khan begins shoot at SRPF Ground and Marol hospital in Mumbai for intense action sequences despite rib injury: Report

According to a report in Mid-day, Salman Khan is at the heart of Sikandar. The actor has been shooting for the film at the SRPF Ground in Goregaon and a hospital in Marol, where he will be engaged in intense action sequences. Salman remains committed to delivering a powerful performance despite a recent rib injury.

The production team has carefully planned the shooting schedule to accommodate his recovery, focusing on lighter action scenes during his working hours. Body doubles are being utilized for more demanding stunts, ensuring that Salman's health is prioritized while maintaining the film's high production value.

Rashmika Mandanna joins Salman Khan in Sikandar along with Prateik Babbar and Sathyaraj.

Sikandar is scheduled for Eid 2025 release.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan resumes Sikandar shoot despite rib injury; Mumbai sets cost around Rs. 15 crores: Report

More Pages: Sikandar Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Indrajith Sukumaran wraps…

Firing outside AP Dhillon’s Canada house,…

MP High Court demands update on Kangana…

Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn to team up for…

Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary starrer The…

BREAKING: Arjun Kapoor-Bhumi Pednekar…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification