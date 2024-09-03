Salman Khan begins shoot at SRPF Ground and Marol hospital in Mumbai for intense action sequences despite rib injury: Report

The eagerly anticipated action film Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, has begun production in Mumbai. With director AR Murugadoss at the helm, the film is set to be a visually stunning and high-octane cinematic experience. The production team has meticulously crafted a massive set replicating the bustling Dharavi slum in Goregaon, Mumbai.

According to a report in Mid-day, Salman Khan is at the heart of Sikandar. The actor has been shooting for the film at the SRPF Ground in Goregaon and a hospital in Marol, where he will be engaged in intense action sequences. Salman remains committed to delivering a powerful performance despite a recent rib injury.

The production team has carefully planned the shooting schedule to accommodate his recovery, focusing on lighter action scenes during his working hours. Body doubles are being utilized for more demanding stunts, ensuring that Salman's health is prioritized while maintaining the film's high production value.

Rashmika Mandanna joins Salman Khan in Sikandar along with Prateik Babbar and Sathyaraj.

Sikandar is scheduled for Eid 2025 release.

