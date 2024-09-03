Veteran actor Rehana Sultan recently underwent critical cardiac valve replacement surgery in Mumbai after experiencing severe breathing issues. The 74-year-old actor, best known for her roles in films like Dastak and Chetna, has been facing a significant financial crisis, which delayed her much-needed treatment.

Industry Support Steps In

In her time of need, several prominent figures from the Indian film industry stepped forward to assist. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, lyricist Javed Akhtar, and producer Ramesh Taurani, among others, provided financial aid to ensure that Rehana could receive timely medical care. Ashoke Pandit, president of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), played a key role in coordinating the assistance.

IFTDA’s Intervention

Ashoke Pandit confirmed in an interview with The Indian Express that Rehana had been unwell for some time due to complications with the valves in her heart. The situation became critical a few days ago, prompting her brother, Rishabh Sharma, to seek urgent medical help. Due to their financial difficulties, her treatment was at risk of being delayed.

Pandit explained, “Rehana Sultan has been in touch with me for quite some time and she has not been well... Her brother informed me that they had financial issues due to which her treatment was getting delayed.” Thanks to IFTDA's intervention, the hospital expedited her treatment, with doctors beginning the necessary procedures without requiring prepayment.

Bollywood’s Swift Response

Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar, Ramesh Taurani, and other industry veterans like Rajen Sahani, Sunil Bohra, and Vipul Shah, quickly responded to the call for help. Despite being out of town, they all ensured that funds were transferred immediately to the hospital's account, enabling the successful completion of Rehana’s surgery.

Pandit added, “Funds came in immediately, and her valve replacement surgery was carried out yesterday. She is doing well, but she is in the ICU and will be under doctors’ observation for a few more days.”

