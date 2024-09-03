Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has recently leased out his commercial office space in Mumbai's bustling Andheri area for a monthly rent of Rs. 7 lakh, as per a transaction reviewed by Square Yards. The ‘Leave and License’ agreement, formalized on the 2nd of September, incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 1.12 lakh. Devgn’s office is situated in Signature Tower, was developed by Lotus Developers.

The project is located along the Veera Desai Road in Oshiwara, one of the prime location in Mumbai’s Western Suburbs. It offers seamless access to major highways, metro station, and is just a short distance from the international airport, making it a highly sought-after area for businesses looking for well-connected office spaces. The locality’s vibrant mix of retail, dining, and entertainment options further elevates its status as a business hub.

Square Yards reports that the leased property spans 3,455 sq. ft. (321 sq. m.) and includes three car parking spaces. The agreement, secured with a Rs. 30 lakh deposit, is for a 60-month (5-year) lease term. The actor, along with his wife, is known to own multiple properties within the same project. They are among several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan, who have also invested in commercial spaces in Signature Tower.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is one of India’s most successful and respected actors, boasting two National Film Awards and the prestigious Padma Shri. His performances in films like Singham, Drishyam, and Tanhaji have cemented his reputation as a powerhouse in Indian cinema. Recently, he has continued to capture audiences with standout roles in Bhuj and Maidaan. The actor has Singham Again, Raid 2, and De De Pyaar De 2 in the pipeline.

