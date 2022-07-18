South Korean group ATEEZ has announced dates for their The Fellowship: Break The Wall world tour, which will begin in October and take them to North America, Korea and Japan.

ATEEZ announces The Fellowship: Break The Wall world tour; concerts begin in October 2022

The Fellowship: Break the Wall will kick off in Seoul on October 29 then travel to U.S. cities Anaheim, Phoenix, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta and Newark in November. In December the band will perform in Toronto, Canada, and Chiba, Japan.

"We planned the world tour because of all the support from fans around the world," said the agency in a statement. "We especially took care to add cities that the band wasn't able to visit during its last world tour. The members are working to showcase newly upgraded performances so please stay tuned."

[📷] ATEEZ WORLD TOUR [THE FELLOWSHIP : BREAK THE WALL] Poster

⠀

🗓 2022. 10. 29 - 10. 30

📍 KOREA

⠀

🗓 2022. 11. 7 - 11. 28

📍 USA

⠀

🗓 2022. 12. 2

📍 CANADA

⠀

🗓 2022. 12. 11 - 12. 12

📍 JAPAN

⠀#TheFellowship #Break_The_Wall #ATEEZ #에이티즈 pic.twitter.com/Krs77YmGyp — ATEEZ(에이티즈) (@ATEEZofficial) July 18, 2022

This will mark ATEEZ’s third world tour, after this year’s ‘The Fellowship: Beginning of the End’ tour, which held from January through May, and 2019’s ‘The Expedition’ tour. At the group is currently gearing up to make a comeback later this month with their ninth mini-album The World Ep.1: Movement, which will be the first instalment of the group’s new The World series.

A total of seven songs: “Guerrilla,” “Propaganda,” “Sector 1,” “Cyberpunk,” “The Ring,” “WDIG (Where Do I Go)” and “New World” will be included on the album which is slated to be released on music streaming sites on July 28.

Also Read: JYP Entertainment accused of plagiarizing ATEEZ for new girl group NMIXX’s debut music video and concept

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.