K-pop’s one of the big three JYP Entertainment has found itself embroiled in controversy for alleged plagiarism of ATEEZ' music video and the boy band’s concept for its own rookie girl group NMIXX’s debut.

On Tuesday, the company's new girl group NMIXX entered the K-pop fray with the single 'Ad Mare'. A day since the debut, the septet is making headlines for accusations of plagiarism.

According to Korea Herald and the fans of the boy group, the female band’s titular 'O.O' has come under fire for copying ATEEZ' music video and its universe. The music video begins with pirate-related items laid on the ground and swerves to zoom into a large galleon in a nondescript area. And in line with the explanation, Atiny, the official fandom name for ATEEZ, have pointed out that the clip shares many similarities to the boy band’s music video, stressing it is an issue that “cannot be ignored.”

1. The MV concept pic.twitter.com/PFw57lWps8 — ???????????????????? ????‍☠️ || Yuzuru Hanyu 4A ???? (@Yuyusquish) February 22, 2022

Fans took to social media and specified the particular scenes that showed similarities between ATEEZ' music video for 'Illusion' and NMIXX’s 'O.O'. As soon as the music video was released, hashtags like “JYP should explain plagiarism” and “JYP should apologize for plagiarism” began trending on Twitter. JYP Entertainment has not yet released an official statement regarding the issue, as of press time.

A ‘universe’ in K-pop describes the total package of a band’s musical traits, styles, creativity and visuals. For ATEEZ, pirate-themed stories have been at center stage of their universe theory since the group’s debut in 2018 with 'Pirate King'. The band's five-part Treasure album series, released from 2018 to 2020, uses the sea and sailing as a motif. The group also has used props like the wreckage of a ship and leader Hong-joong dressing up as pirate king, vividly showing their concept revolves around pirates.

Not only is NMIXX’s music video for O.O. facing allegations of plagiarism, but the band's concept video titled New Frontier: Declaration is accused of copying Ateez’s Declaration from the band's first EP, Treasure EP. Map to Answer, released in 2020.

3. the towards utopia and declaration pic.twitter.com/aSCocx4Xjm — ???????????????????? ????‍☠️ || Yuzuru Hanyu 4A ???? (@Yuyusquish) February 22, 2022



NMIXX is made of members Lily, Jiwoo, Kyunjin, BAE, Jinni, Sullyoon and Haewon. Meanwhile, NMIXX released a four-song package Tuesday, and the septet is expected to continue its promotions.

