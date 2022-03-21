South Korean pop artists Changbin, Han, Seungmin of Stray Kids group and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo have all been tested positive for Covid-19 and are therefore under self-quarantine.

As per reports by Korean tabloid Soompi, the music labels for all the artists released official statements following their diagnosis. Stray Kids’ agency JYP Entertainment shared statements on March 18 and March 19 regarding Changbin and Han’s diagnosis, respectively. According to the agency, Changbin used a self-testing kit on March 18 before participating in a pre-recording on the morning of the same day, and carried out the scheduled activity after testing negative.

Following this, Changbin used another preemptive self-testing kit before his scheduled activities for the afternoon, but received a positive result. He also received a positive result via a rapid antigen test. Further, on March 19, the agency also shared that Stray Kids’ Han has also received a positive diagnosis on a PCR test undertaken preemptively on the afternoon of March 18.

While all other Stray Kids members have received negative results, all the members have been staying in separated living spaces since the afternoon of March 18. Additionally, as agency announced, all music show activities scheduled for this week for Stray Kids’ comeback with ‘MANIAC’ have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo also received a positive report for Covid-19. On March 18, ASTRO’s label Fantagio released a statement, sharing that Cha Eun Woo tested positive for the virus via a rapid antigen test, which he preemptively carried out after starting to feel unwell. The agency further shared that currently, Cha Eun Woo is not displaying any symptoms other than a mild cold. He will, therefore, halt all of his scheduled activities to fully focus on his treatment and recovery.

Moreover, on March 21, JYP Entertainment updated through another statement that Stray Kids’ another artist Seungmin also tested positive for Covid-19 on March 20. The agency shared that Seungmin has been quarantining as a preemptive measure after testing negative on a PCR test on

March 19, and he tested positive on the afternoon of March 20 on an additional PCR test.

The agency further noted that following the members’ diagnosis, their radio show appearances that were scheduled for March 21–22 (Monday–Tuesday) have been fully cancelled while the “Video Call & Fansign Event” set for Saturday, March 26 will now be rescheduled.

