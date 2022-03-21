There are reports that Vijay Sethupathi has re-grouped with his co-star Katrina Kaif and director Sriram Raghavan for the second schedule of their film Merry Christmas. When I spoke to Vijay about this he gently corrected me, “Sir, the second schedule of Merry Christmas has not started as yet. Actually I am looking forward to it. Shooting with Sriram Raghavan is a rewarding experience. He knows what he wants and how to get it out of his actors. The plot of Merry Christmas is unlike anything I’ve done so far.”

“We haven’t started second schedule of Merry Christmas,” says Vijay Sethupathi

What is it like working with Katrina Kaif? Vijay replies, “It’s lovely to work with her. She is professional and very committed to her part. Sriram has collected a terrific team for Merry Christmas and I can’t wait to see how it finally shapes up.” As far as unusual combinations go, this one takes the cake and the bakery. Bollywood’s most glamorous screen queen Katrina Kaif paired on screen with Tamil cinema’s resident method-actor Vijay Sethupati who has played everything, from a transgender in Super Deluxe to social activist K R Ramaswamy in Traffic Ramaswamy.

I can’t think of a more unlikely screen combination than this. And yet director Sriram Raghavan, always known to venture into forbidden territory is bringing Kaif and Sethupathi together. “Audiences will love the combination,” promises Vijay.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif resume second schedule of Merry Christmas in Mumbai

More Pages: Merry Christmas Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.