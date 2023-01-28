Bollywood King, Shah Rukh Khan claimed that his son AbRam referred to Pathaan's accomplishment as "karma." During his #AskSRK session, the actor's kid made a comment on the film that was later made public. On Saturday, the actor moderated a post-Pathaan release AMA session and responded to all queries.

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals AbRam’s reaction after watching Pathaan

Shah Rukh was questioned by a fan on AbRam's response to Pathaan. “@iamsrk Abram’s response after watching Pathaan?" To which Shah Rukh replied, “I don’t know how but he said papa it’s all Karma. So I believe it."

I don’t know how but he said papa it’s all Karma. So I believe it. https://t.co/kIG6InIpGa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023



AbRam has already expressed enjoyment for the trailer and his favourite sequence, according to Shah Rukh Khan. “The little one liked the jet pack sequence most….he thinks I might go into another realm!!! #Pathaan," Shah Rukh had revealed during an Ask SRK session earlier this month.

Pathaan released on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions. It also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan portrays the role of Pathaan, a RAW field agent. Sanchit and Ankit Balhara wrote the score for Pathaan, while Vishal-Shekhar wrote the music.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has just released and has proved to be a massive success. It has become a must watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. The film is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The actor has Atlee Kumar’s Jawan releasing in June 2023 and Rajkumar Hirani’s next Dunki scheduled for December 2023.

