Remember writer, director Prem R Soni who has given us films like Main Aurr Mrs Khanna, and Ishkq in Paris? Well the filmmaker who has been away from the spotlight for a while now, recently added a new acquisition to his garage. In fact, Prem has now become the proud owner of a brand new Mercedes-Benz E class limited edition worth over Rs. 72 lakhs!

Taking to social media talking about the same, Soni revealed that the swanky set of wheels was a gift from his sister to mark his completion of 15 years in the industry. Sharing images while posing with the new set of wheels, Soni posted, “U know the meaning of PAMPERING in capital when your sister gifts you an E class Limited edition Mercedes Benz on completing 15 years in the film industry as a Director. Phew…… quite an achievement right ! Just confused it’s 15 years of working my ass off or achieving this mean machine as a gift is a bigger achievement. Lol Pour in your love guys. Thank you @avesthestar you make me proud of sponsoring all these years your holidays and shopping money. It all seems like a good investment today Love you Avi May you achieve more & more in life and keep gifting me more n more and mom @meeraso thank you for being us together in this world. Mwuaaah #mercedes #autohangar #pampered #15years #newcar”

Back on the work front, Prem R Soni is currently working on an Indo-Turkish project based on the bestseller Sand & Sea. The said project will be the first collaboration between India and Turkey, and Soni intends to make this film on a grand scale.

