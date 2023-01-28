comscore

#AskSRK: Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan has the quirkiest response to a fan's query of "when will you come out"

Shah Rukh Khan gives a quirky reply to his fan asking him when he is coming out. #AskSRK session was held on Saturday.

Shah Rukh Khan gives a quirky reply to his fan asking him when he is coming out. #AskSRK session was held on Saturday.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shah Rukh Khan held his well-known Twitter Q&A session, known as #AskSRK, following the release of his film Pathaan, where he responded to some amusing queries from his fans. In addition to showcasing his sense of humour, the actor frequently imparts knowledge. This time Shah Rukh responded to a fan asking him when he is planning to come out. Here’s what SRK had to reply. 

#AskSRK: Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan has the quirkiest response to a fan’s query of “when will you come out”

#AskSRK: Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan has the quirkiest response to a fan’s query of “when will you come out”

A twitter user tweeted SRK asking him when is he planning to come out. He wrote, “@iamsrk sir aap bahar kab aaoge ? (When will you come out) #AskSRK”. Responding to the tweet, SRK wrote,Bhai abhi toh saalon baad theatre mein ghusa hoon….thodi der andar hi rahunga!! (I have just returned to the theatre after years, will stay inside for quite a while)#Pathaan.” 


The tweet received over 178k views and more than 7k likes thus far on the microblogging platform. Responding to the comeback, while some twitterati praised his witty reply, other congratulated him for the success of the film and appreciated his performance in it. A user commented, “We have witnessed the greatest comeback of our King #ShahRukhKhan with #Pathaan @iamsrk how's your feeling ?? #AskSRK,” “Loved your performance in #Pathaan,” wrote another. 

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has just released and has proved to be a massive success. It has become a must watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. The film is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The actor has Atlee Kumar’s Jawan releasing in June 2023 and Rajkumar Hirani’s next Dunki scheduled for December 2023. 

Also Read: 6 Easter eggs in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan you may not have noticed 

