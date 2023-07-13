With Jawan teaser garnering immense appreciation, fans have been expressing their curiosity over the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. And to add to that, the superstar decided to hold a brief interactive session with them on social media where fans flooded the platform with questions related to the Atlee directorial. One of the users was quite curious about the prep SRK had done for the film, since the teaser also unveiled the actor in a never-seen-before avatar including the bald look.

AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan confesses taking inspiration from Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth and Yash for Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan recently held his famous AskSRK session to answer the questions his fans have related to his upcoming films and life in general. Needless to say, many users were quite curious about his collaboration with Atlee and one fan asked him, “did you see a lot of movies revolving around your role in Jawan to better prepare for it? :3” Responding to the fan, Shah Rukh confessed that apart from watching Atlee films, he had also taken inspiration from the roles essayed by Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth and KGF star Yash. “I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too,” he said.

I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too. #Jawan https://t.co/F23f2YY2sU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023



For the unversed, Jawan will feature Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles along with Sanya Malhotra, Priya Mani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, among others in supporting roles. The film will also have a major cameo by SRK’s favourite co-star Deepika Padukone. Reports also have it that Atlee’s favourite hero Thalapathy Vijay will be having a special appearance in this action entertainer.

Produced by Red Chillies, Jawan is slated for release on September 1 in multiple languages including Hindi and Tamil.

