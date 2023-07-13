Ask SRK: Here’s what Shah Rukh Khan said to a user asking him about the run time of Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan has been receiving a lot of praises for a never-seen-before avatar in the upcoming action entertainer Jawan. The film marks his first collaboration with South filmmaker Atlee and fans are showering love on the first glimpse which was unveiled recently. A few days after the same, Shah Rukh Khan held a Ask SRK session to interact with his fans, who have been expressing curiosity over the film.

Ask SRK: Here’s what Shah Rukh Khan said to a user asking him about the run time of Jawan

In a recent Ask SRK session, the social media platform Shah Rukh Khan was flooded with questions about Jawan. During the same, a social media user expressed curiosity over the run time of the film. “Kitne ghante ki film bnaayi hai ? (how many hours is the film?)”, asked a netizen. Knowing the witty nature of Shah Rukh, the superstar had a quirky response as he said, “Aapke paas kitna time hai? Utni hi dekh lena bhai. Bahut Busy lagte ho. (how much time do you have? You can watch only for that amount of time. You, anyways, look quite busy),” the actor added.

Aapke paas kitna time hai? Utni hi dekh lena bhai. Bahut Busy lagte ho. #Jawan https://t.co/lHHjkVPWY1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023



Talking about Jawan, the film will mark the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Along with them, it will also feature Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, among others in supporting characters. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special cameo, whereas, a report also suggested that Thalapathy Vijay too is expected to be seen in a special appearance. The film is expected to release in multiple languages on September 1, 2023.

Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, in the pipeline for release.

Also Read: AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan confesses taking inspiration from Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth and Yash for Jawan

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.