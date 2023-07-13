comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 13.07.2023 | 4:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Satyaprem Ki Katha Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Ask SRK: Here’s what Shah Rukh Khan said to a user asking him about the run time of Jawan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ask SRK: Here’s what Shah Rukh Khan said to a user asking him about the run time of Jawan

en Bollywood News Ask SRK: Here’s what Shah Rukh Khan said to a user asking him about the run time of Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan recently had the funniest response to a netizen quizzing him about the run time of Jawan.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shah Rukh Khan has been receiving a lot of praises for a never-seen-before avatar in the upcoming action entertainer Jawan. The film marks his first collaboration with South filmmaker Atlee and fans are showering love on the first glimpse which was unveiled recently. A few days after the same, Shah Rukh Khan held a Ask SRK session to interact with his fans, who have been expressing curiosity over the film.

Ask SRK: Here’s what Shah Rukh Khan said to a user asking him about the run time of Jawan

Ask SRK: Here’s what Shah Rukh Khan said to a user asking him about the run time of Jawan

In a recent Ask SRK session, the social media platform Shah Rukh Khan was flooded with questions about Jawan. During the same, a social media user expressed curiosity over the run time of the film. “Kitne ghante ki film bnaayi hai ? (how many hours is the film?)”, asked a netizen. Knowing the witty nature of Shah Rukh, the superstar had a quirky response as he said, “Aapke paas kitna time hai? Utni hi dekh lena bhai. Bahut Busy lagte ho. (how much time do you have? You can watch only for that amount of time. You, anyways, look quite busy),” the actor added.


Talking about Jawan, the film will mark the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Along with them, it will also feature Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, among others in supporting characters. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special cameo, whereas, a report also suggested that Thalapathy Vijay too is expected to be seen in a special appearance. The film is expected to release in multiple languages on September 1, 2023.

Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, in the pipeline for release.

Also Read: AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan confesses taking inspiration from Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth and Yash for Jawan

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Ameesha Patel says she was called…

Alia Bhatt launches Prime Video's Mission…

Supreme Court refuses to hear urgent…

Zwigato starring Kapil Sharma earns a spot…

EXCLUSIVE: BJP leader Mayank Madhur to sue…

Remakes of Rajesh Khanna's Bawarchi, Amitabh…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification