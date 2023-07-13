Salman Khan is on the lookout for a script that would do justice to his superstardom. One of the directors he has reached out to is none other than his dear friend Sooraj Barjatya, who launched Salman’s career 24 years ago in Maine Pyar Kiya and also contributed substantially to Salman’s superstardom with films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya to work together again, but it’s not Prem Ki Shaadi

Now when Salman finds his career at a different junction, Sooraj is just what he needs. A close friend of Salman revealed, “Sooraj is constantly in touch with Salman over a prospective project. But so far, they haven’t hit on an idea that they both like. The news about the two doing a film called Prem Ki Shaadi is someone’s idea of a cruel joke at Salman’s ceaselessly single status.”

Salman is searching for the right script. And by right, I don’t mean action-packed, or drama driven. It has to be something Salman hasn’t done before, preferably something that is relevant and yet personal.

Incidentally, Salman is not on his own trip any longer, as far as his career goes. He has been through many ups and downs and won’t do a film for family and friends. No more home productions with his brothers as director, or creating a film with favour-seeking strugglers, like he did in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

