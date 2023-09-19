Shah Rukh Khan is currently riding high on the success of Jawan. Adding to the Khan family's list of achievements, Suhana Khan, the superstar's daughter, is poised to make her acting debut later this year in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 7. Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, chose a different path, opting for direction over acting. With unwavering focus on writing and direction, the star kid is generating considerable buzz for his directorial debut, Stardom.

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom set for final Mumbai shoot: Report

According to a report by News 18, this project, which commenced production in July earlier this year, will feature cameo appearances by Bollywood heavyweights, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol. Headlined by Lakshya Lalwani, the series will provide a fictionalized glimpse into the Hindi film industry. According to insiders, the shooting for the series is in its final stages. The source told the portal, “The team of Stardom is currently shooting for it in Alibaug. The final schedule of the show is slated to happen later this month and with that, Aryan will wrap up the project which he began conceptualizing more than a year back. The last leg of the show will be shoot in a multi-cultural centre in Mumbai’s Nariman Point and will feature an elaborate set that will be a replication of a star-studded award function.”

Furthermore, the report reveals that Aryan Khan has an assisting star kid who shares a close bond with the Khans. Praising Aryan's professionalism, the source stated, “Despite Stardom being his debut vehicle, Aryan has left everyone impressed with his commitment and passion. He is extremely clear about how he envisions his series to look and is a thorough professional who exactly knows what he expects from the cast members. Word about his competency has reached every nook and corner of the fraternity with many expressing their desire to work with him.”

In addition to his directorial pursuits, Aryan Khan recently directed an ad film for his brand, D'YAVOL, which also featured his father, Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan Khan holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Cinematic Arts, specializing in Film and Television Production from the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California. In December 2022, Aryan Khan, along with co-founders Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva, ventured into the luxury lifestyle business with D'YAVOL, a project aimed at providing consumers with the finest global experiences and authentic products in the realms of fashion, beverages, and exclusive events.

