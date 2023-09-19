Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has made headlines once again, this time for her extravagant purchase on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress has added a luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 SUV, valued at Rs 3.5 crore, to her impressive car collection.

A photograph of Taapsee posing alongside her new acquisition was going viral on social media. In the image, the actress looked resplendent in a stunning pink kurta set as she stands beside her Mercedes-Maybach SUV. Taapsee chose the Palladium Silver shade for her new ride. Taapsee Pannu's Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 boasts an opulent interior replete with luxurious amenities. The SUV features lounge-style seats, a panoramic sunroof, a Burmester sound system, a virtual assistant, an entertainment package, and even a small refrigerator.

Taapsee joins a list of well-known personalities who own this impressive SUV, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Ajay Devgn, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Ram Charan from the Telugu film industry.

Apart from her new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Taapsee Pannu boasts a fleet of other vehicles, including the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Jeep Compass, BMW 3-Series, and Audi A8L.

On the professional front, Taapsee is set to appear in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki opposite Shah Rukh Khan, scheduled for a Christmas 2023 release. Additionally, her upcoming project, the sequel to her successful digital release Haseen Dillruba, titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, is slated to premiere later this year, further expanding her audience reach.

