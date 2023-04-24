comscore

Aryan Khan steps into filmmaking with a bang, directs father Shah Rukh in debut project 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aryan Khan steps into filmmaking with a bang, directs father Shah Rukh in debut project 

Aryan Khan debuts as director, casting Shah Rukh Khan in his first project. Check out the announcement post.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

As much as the audience always eagerly looks forward to watching Shah Rukh Khan on the screen, they are equally excited to watch how his children will take his legacy ahead. Bringing you the newest update, Aryan Khan shot his first ad with which he made his directorial debut! The video also features a glimpse of his father Shah Rukh Khan! 

Recently, Aryan Khan shared a video on his social media teasing fans about a luxury streetwear brand owned by him along with his friends Bunty, and Leti. As we can see some cool glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan in the short video, Aryan just boosted the excitement to watch the entire ad in the coming 24 hours. It's indeed a special moment to rejoice for Aryan as he got to direct his father in his first directorial project. 

Giving a quirky caption to his post, Aryan wrote, “ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVW_YZ / X will be here in 24 hours.” The video clip has managed to grab the attention many. “Shah conceptualized by Aryan is always treat to watch cant wait,” wrote an Instagram user while a fan page of the star kid exclaimed, “I‘m soooo excited!! Was waiting for this soo long!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

Also previously, Aryan had announced on social media that he has completed the writing of his first project, a series that will also be directed and shown by him. The project is expected to go on floors in 2023.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan poses with Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan in unseen photos

