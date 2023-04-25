Alia Bhatt buys a new house in Bandra for whopping Rs. 37.80 crore, gifts two flats worth Rs. 7.68 crore to her sister Shaheen

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has made some hefty property investments in the month of April 2023. The actress has purchased a new house in Bandra worth Rs. 37.80 crore. This is bought by her production house Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt. Ltd.

As per the reports, the property is spread across 2,497 sq ft. The actress paid Rs. 2.26 crore stamp duty and registered the sale agreement on April 10, 2023.

Apart from this, Alia Bhatt gifted two of her flats in Mumbai to her sister Shaheen Bhatt which are worth Rs. 7.68 crore on April 10. It is being reported that the flats are spread across 2,086.75 sq ft in Gigi Apartments in Juhu, Mumbai. A stamp duty of Rs. 30.75 lakh was paid by her.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has an exciting year ahead with the release of Netflix’s Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

