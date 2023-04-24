Known for speaking her heart out, Celina Jaitly has sparked a new discussion on social media over the removal of blue tick. Readers would recall that, earlier this month, verified accounts on Twitter lost their signature blue tick which has now become a paid luxury. As per Jaitly, while this is applicable for most of them on the platform, she has requested to make global icons like Amitabh Bachchan to make an exception, considering the popularity and fan following they have brought to the platform.

Celina Jaitly requests Elon Musk to provide special blue tick recognition to ‘global icons’ like Amitabh Bachchan; says, “They have made Twitter what it is today”

Celina Jaitly penned a letter to Elon Musk regarding the missing verification blue tick sign, saying, ‘Dear Mr @elonmusk with all my due respects as an admirer, I would like to bring a moment of your attention to the fact that a global icon like respected Shree @SrBachchan gets a phenomenal credibility to your platform #twitter. Incredible icons like him are the people who made Twitter what it is today…” She further went on to add, “Charting monetisation policies could have been done in a more aesthetic manner by not categorising highly accomplished World influencers under 114Euro blue ticks. Maybe your brand & marketing team could chart a new verification colour which celebrates & not charges authentic incredible achievers like Mr Amitabh Bachchan & us who were the 1st few to make Twitter what it is today. Hope you will consider this feedback.. I remain #celinajaitly”.

Dear Mr @elonmusk with all my due respects as an admirer, I would like to bring a moment of your attention to the fact that a global icon like respected Shree @SrBachchan gets a phenomenal credibility to your platform #twitter. Incredible icons like him are the people who made… https://t.co/rvJ1GOtya1 — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 24, 2023



Her tweet came after Amitabh Bachchan took to the platform to request Elon Musk to return his blue-tick, stating that he has already made the payment to retain the signature mark. He had said, “Hey Twitter! Are you listening? Now I have paid for the subscription too… please put back that blue tick next to my name so that people know I am the real Amitabh Bachchan.. Requesting with folded hands. Do I need to bow down on your feet too?”

