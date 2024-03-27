comscore
Bollywood News » Art museum Tate Modern London inducts Sonam Kapoor: "This role allows me to actively endorse and advocate for our remarkable artworks and artists"

Art museum Tate Modern London inducts Sonam Kapoor: “This role allows me to actively endorse and advocate for our remarkable artworks and artists”

Sonam is the only Indian actor to be inducted for this crucial role to champion Indian and South Asian art by Tate Modern!

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Tate Modern, one of the largest museums of modern and contemporary art in the world, has inducted Sonam Kapoor as a member of their South Asia Acquisition Committee. Sonam is the only Indian actor to be inducted for this crucial role to champion Indian and South Asian art by Tate Modern!

An elated Sonam Kapoor confirms, “I’m deeply honoured to join the prestigious Tate Modern as a member of their South Asia Acquisition Committee. My fascination with Indian and South Asian art has been a lifelong journey, during which I have endeavoured to champion our artists at every opportunity.”

She adds, “South Asia’s rich legacy of art is finally gaining the global recognition it deserves. As an Indian and a South Asian, it’s a privilege to witness our art taking centre stage. This role at Tate Modern allows me to actively endorse and advocate for our remarkable artworks and artists on a historic platform.”

Sonam further says, “It’s a proud moment, not just for me, but for our entire art community, as we work together to elevate the presence of South Asian art, worldwide.”

ALSO READ: Is Sonam Kapoor a maximalist or minimalist? The actress answers, watch

