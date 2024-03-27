Sunil Grover, who became a household name as Gutti in the television chat show hosted by Kapil Sharma, is all set to reunite with the comedian-host and fans are excited to see the trio of Sharma, Grover, and Krushna Abhishek along with Kiku Sharda spreading laughter. While Netflix pulled off this casting coup after years, rumours had it that Grover had quit the show earlier due to an alleged fallout with Sharma. Although neither of them has elaborated on the reason, recently we saw the Jawan actor making fun of the same.

Sunil Grover jokes about his fight with Kapil Sharma being a ‘publicity stunt’; says, “We learnt that Netflix was coming to India”

The team of the upcoming show The Great Indian Kapil Show which will not only see the four comedians but also Archana Puran Singh and others, hosted a press conference before their show is set to premiere on Netflix. During the same, Sunil Grover was asked about his alleged fight with Kapil Sharma, to which he joked that they decided to gain some publicity by staging a fight since it was the time that Netflix was arriving in India. He said, “We were seated on the flight and we learnt that Netflix was coming to India. So, kuch aisa ho ke (we wanted it to be something like) publicity stunt ho”. In fact, the actor even continued to assert that he is glad to have returned and addressed this comeback as ‘homecoming’.

For the unversed, Sunil Grover who won hearts as Gutti and Dr. Mashoor Gulati, is expected to have quit the show after an altercation he had with Kapil Sharma as per reports. It was said that Sharma raised his hand on Grover under influence while returning from the tour along with the entire team of the show. However, neither of them has ever spoken about the incident.

