Kartam Bhugtam starring Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo and Aksha Pardasany to release in cinemas on May 17, see poster

Kartam Bhugtam, a psychological thriller, is all set to hit theatres nationwide on May 17, 2024. Directed by the filmmaker Soham P. Shah, previously known for his films like Kaal and Luck, Kartam Bhugtam starring actors Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo and Aksha Pardasany, promises to be a cinematic experience that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

The film's title, Kartam Bhugtam, translates to "what goes around, comes around," encapsulating the essence of its intriguing narrative. Juggling the ancient universal truths of astrology and karma, the movie explores how every action has certain consequences, echoing the age-old Hindi adage "Jaise karoge, waise bharoge” (Just as you sow, so shall you reap).

Sharing his insights into the film's concept, director Soham P. Shah expressed, "Kartam Bhugtam is a psychological thriller that deals with the intricate workings of Karma. In a year ruled by the planet Saturn, known as the Lord of Karma, our film explores the profound connection between astrology and human destiny."

Lead actor Shreyas Talpade also shared his excitement about the project, stating, "For me, Kartam Bhugtam embodies a universal truth - what goes around, comes around. The mystery lies in the unpredictability of when and how karma unfolds. When I heard the title, I was immediately drawn to the film, confident that its story would be as unique and compelling as its name."

Produced by Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd., Kartam Bhugtam is set to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline, intriguing characters, and suspenseful twists.

Releasing on May 17, Kartam Bhugtam will have a pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

