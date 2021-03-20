Salman Khan’s commitment to bring his Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai into movie theatres remains steadfast. The film is all set to release for Eid 2021.

However there is a ferocious tug-o-war going on between the movie theatres and the film’s digital sponsors ZeePlex regarding the gap that must be maintained between the purported blockbuster’s theatrical release and its OTT streaming rights.

Sources say the Multiplex Association Of India wants a gap of at least four weeks between the theatrical and digital releases of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai whereas ZeePlex is looking at a much smaller space between the two releases.

Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer Zee Studios, was quoted as saying in an earlier interview that Radhe will release on the digital platform in much less than a month’s time after its theatrical release on May 13. But, with theatre exhibitors unwilling to accept the smaller window dividing the two releases, Radhe’s digital release is caught in a stalemate.

When contacted Shariq Patel for a clearer picture, he texted back, “Talks with the (multi)plexes yet to kick off in full earnest.”

This is actually an admission of no conclusive decision about the space to be observed in the release of Salman Khan’s Eid presentation between theatres and the streaming platform.

