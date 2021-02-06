Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.02.2021 | 6:32 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Armie Hammer dropped by agency WME amid cannibalism controversy 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Armie Hammer is currently in the midst of allegations. The actor has been accused of alleged cannibalism and abuse controversy. It began when an Instagram user revealed some alleged sexually explicit chats that were exchanged between the actor and a woman. The chats included conversations about sex fantasies, cannibalism. The screenshots blew up and soon the actor began to receive backlash.

Armie Hammer dropped by agency WME amid amid cannibalism controversy 

He exited the film Shotgun Wedding amid the controversy. "I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," Armie Hammer responded in a statement to Variety. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

Now, the Hollywood agency representing Armie Hammer, WME, has dropped him as their client. The news was confirmed by Deadline that it happened amid the cannibalism controversy.

Armie Hammer is currently in the midst of a divorce from Elizabeth Chambers. She filed for divorce in July 2020 while seeking primary custody of their kids and joint custody.

ALSO READ: Armie Hammer's ex Paige Lorenze claims he left her with bruises, carved an 'A' on her body amid cannibalism controversy 

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rohit Sharma, Arnab Goswami, Taapsee Pannu!…

Tisca Chopra supports United Nations' Right…

Vijay Raaz to resume shooting for Vidya…

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account temporarily…

Richa Chadha says she doesn’t believe in…

Amid sedition case, Bombay High Court…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification