Actor Armie Hammer is currently in the midst of allegations. The actor has been accused of alleged cannibalism and abuse controversy. It began when an Instagram user revealed some alleged sexually explicit chats that were exchanged between the actor and a woman. The chats included conversations about sex fantasies, cannibalism. The screenshots blew up and soon the actor began to receive backlash.

He exited the film Shotgun Wedding amid the controversy. "I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," Armie Hammer responded in a statement to Variety. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

Now, the Hollywood agency representing Armie Hammer, WME, has dropped him as their client. The news was confirmed by Deadline that it happened amid the cannibalism controversy.

Armie Hammer is currently in the midst of a divorce from Elizabeth Chambers. She filed for divorce in July 2020 while seeking primary custody of their kids and joint custody.

