Hailed as one of the most versatile new-age artists, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, who recently received love for his second album ‘Only Just Begun’, has decided to do something special for his fans. Taking note of the immense outpour of love coming his way, Armaan Malik unveiled a big surprise for his millions of fans by launching his limited edition exclusive merchandise named In The AM.

In The AM by Armaan Malik brings to audiences an array of pieces meticulously curated by the musician. Tailored for various occasions, the collection invites one to embrace the warmth and comfort in this chilly season. Available to shop on https://shop.armaanmalik.com, the merchandise line features hoodies, diaries, photo cards, and tote bags. Each set of photo cards includes three exclusive photos, with only 100 autographed sets available as part of the collector’s edition - the first series”, it was revealed in a statement.

Sharing his excitement for the merchandise launch, Armaan Malik said, “I'm overjoyed to share something very close to my heart – ‘in the AM’. This special merch drop is my way of infusing your everyday moments with warmth and meaning. It’s more than just a collection of cool-looking products; it’s an invitation to make my world yours.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Armaan Malik recently unveiled his first song of 2024, a romantic Kannada song titled ‘Ninyaarele’ which opened to great response. Additionally, his party number ‘Mere Khayaalon Mein’ from ‘Only Just Begun’ album has also been trending across social media platforms. A fun and peppy dance number, the song is composed and sung by Armaan Malik and written by Armaan Malik and Karan Kanchan.

